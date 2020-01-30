Second-time homeowners, disapora, investors buying new properties — RAJ

WITH scores of high-rise units being constructed across the Corporate Area, the Realtors Association of Jamaica (RAJ) says the majority are being taken off the market by investors, the Jamaican Diaspora, and second-time homeowners.

This has been a cause for concern among middle- to low-income earners, scores of whom have had to rent spaces or purchase houses well outside of the Corporate Area.

The reality has not been lost on first vice-president of the RAJ, Donovan Reid, who admitted while speaking at this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange that these mid- to high-end units cannot realistically be taken up by first-time home buyers.

Single-bedroom units, at minimum, are often advertised for no less than $15 million — a figure first-time buyers, often young professionals, are seldom able to match.

“They are more [acquired by] mature second-home buyers. Those are the ones buying, those in the 30 to 35 [age group]. Those who have just come out of university, there's no way they're going to be able to afford that unless they have a particular type of job. So it is the second-home and sometimes the third-home buyers that are buying,” Reid told editors and reporters.

“We should also mention, too, that we have a lot of persons from the Diaspora who are also now buying the units for investment purposes,” he continued.

RAJ President Andrew James added that with the rise in interest in the stock market, people are opting to spend on these units instead of holding money in the banks.

Coupled with that, he said, is the attention being given to Airbnb through which the units are being bought for short-term rentals.

The argument is that owners are able to make far more by focusing on short-term rental instead of long-term rental, especially in sought-after communities.

“There's a pretty large uptake of real estate from institutional investors as well, for example, pension funds. They have to diversify their portfolio and they have to park some of that money in real estate, which is one of the best places to put it — so they are investing in real estate and so it's not only second-home owners or the Diaspora. It [also] depends on if it is investment-grade real estate, then the institutional investors will invest heavily in real estate as well,” RAJ Treasurer Edwin Wint added to the discussion.

“You have private investors who are making money in other investment medium, and some of it is going into real estate... What you'll find is that, depending sometimes on the locations and how attractive the development is, [this] will help to determine [if it's] investment grade. And then you will find more institutional investors investing in this over here, maybe not in that over there,” he stated.

At the same time, the Observer was told that young overseas investors oftentimes buy units at the development stage and sell for a profit when these units are completed.

“There are a lot of things. It's quite dynamic what's happening in the industry at this time,” said James.

In 2019, the Real Estate Board registered 75 new developments across the island. Fifty-six of these were strata corporations.