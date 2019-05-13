Security firm foils church robbery
One man has been hospitalised following an early morning robbery attempt at AndrewMemorial United c hurch in Mandeville yesterday.
The Jamaica Observer learnt that shortly after 3:00 am four men broke into the church by smashing glass windows. The church's alarm system alerted their security provider and a team was dispatched. On their arrival, four men were seen on the church property. One of the intruders was shot and injured during a confrontation with the security team. The other three men escaped.
The injured man was taken to Mandeville Regional Hospital where he has been admitted under police guard.
Acting commander for the Manchester police, Superintendent David White, confirmed the incident. He said the police were only aware of one man attempting to rob the church. However, senior church officials had stated that four men broke into the church with one being caught and the others escaping.
Meanwhile, a church member, Rupert Thomas, said he was disheartened by the brazen robbery attempt as the church serves the community.
“I am really feeling it hard to know that the church, which serves the community, could be broken into. The fact that people could be so brazen. Even with an alarm system on the church and yet them come in and mash up the place like that. I am really disheartened. People are heartless,” he said.
“This is the Lord's house, and it is the Lord that gave them the strength and this is what they are using it for. We are distressed, and we feel it as a church, as we are trying to make an impact in the community and yet people are coming to rob the church. We leave them in the hands of the Lord,” Thomas said.
“I am sorry they didn't catch all of them,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy