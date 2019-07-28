Security guard recognised for quality customer service

“They call me 'Mr CNN',” said David Harriott, a Guardsman security contractor, who has been based at the head office of JN Bank, in Half-Way Tree, for the past nine years.

It is for a justifiable reason that he earned the moniker, “Mr CNN”, from his colleagues and associates. He admits to being a “news junkie,” who tunes in to CNN, a 24-hour cable news channel, based in the United States of America, up to six times during the day, in addition to listening to local news. And, with his love for reading, he delves into the newspapers daily for an extra fill of current affairs.

“I love history and international news,” Harriott explains, adding that he enjoys keeping abreast with US politics in particular. “History was one of my favourite subjects in school,” disclosed Harriott, who attended the St Thomas-based Trinityville Junior Secondary School.

Oral Atkinson, a debt management clerk at JN Bank, said that he is amazed by Harriott's range of knowledge.

“History is his forte. He is in tune with American politics and he receives most of his knowledge from CNN. He also quotes important dates, recalls details about world history and significant events which happened in Jamaica,” Atkinson said.

It is not only his insatiable appetite for news which makes Harriott standout for scores of employees and customers at The Jamaica National Group. His extraordinary customer service has also won the hearts of those who come in contact with him daily, in the JN car park where he is stationed.

“He is always helpful. Sometimes you feel that he is looking out for you, specifically, as he is quick to recognise your vehicle and to direct you where to park,” Joy Crimarco, assistant manager for outsourced operations at JN Bank, said.

Similarly, reggae entertainer, Jepther McClymont, more popularly known as Luciano, has much respect for Harriott.

“I notice that he is courteous to everyone. He is well mannered, observant, and attentive; and he goes the extra mile to do things he doesn't have to do. He is a nice brethren who will give you a word of encouragement. He is a cut above the rest.”

Recently, personnel from Guardsman turned up at the JN Bank car park to acknowledge him for being an exemplary employee.

“It was my pleasure to recognise and applaud him for his excellent customer service, having gone above and beyond the call of duty to assist a customer, recently. He does his job very well and is willing to assist in any way possible,” said Charmain Mighty Campbell, welfare manager, HR shared services at Guardsman.

Harriott, who worked with two other security companies prior to Guardsman, said that for all three companies he worked with, he was questioned if he was seriously interested in working as a security officer, as he was deemed more than qualified for the job. He further disclosed that when he was leaving the first security company he worked, six persons were sent to him to dissuade him from resigning.

Prior to working as a security officer, Harriott was a machine operator for five years, having completed a one-year certificate in electrical and electronics at the Paul Bogle Vocational Centre. However, being more interested to become self-employed, he left the job to start a lumber business in Ness Castle, St Thomas.

“I used to operate from four sites simultaneously and I had up to 40 persons, cutting and transporting lumber for me,” he relates.

However, as time went by, the business was no longer viable. It became challenging and expensive to reach trees, which were further inland in the mountainous region. In addition, he suffered further setback when more than 90 per cent of his tools and equipment, including power saws of various sizes, pulleys, among other equipment, valued at approximately $2 million, were stolen from storage.

“The loss of my tools affected my finances because I was planning to sell them to recover my operational loss. It became a loss on top of a loss,” he bemoaned.

Harriott was quick to credit his parents, who have passed on, for instilling in him the value of hard work and self-discipline.

“My father used to say to his children: 'You must go to school, you must have food, and you must work.' We had to get up from 5:30 every morning to 'tie out' the donkey, mule, several cows and goats and cut grass for them before going to school,” he related.

Now a father of 11 children, ranging from three to 31 years, Harriott has strived to transfer those same principles to his children.

“I don't allow my children to go hungry; they all have to go to school; and they have to help with the chores,” he declared.