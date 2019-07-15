Security, justice ministries partner for restorative measures

THE Ministry of National Security (MNS) and the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) have entered into a partnership to implement restorative justice measures in all four juvenile institutions, under the National Child Diversion Programme (NCDP).

The announcement was made last week during a stakeholders' sensitisation session on the Child Diversion Act 2018, held at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters in Kingston.

The NCDP will facilitate the process of rehabilitation and reintegration for children in conflict with the law by providing measures that include restorative interventions as a condition of application for pre-release. Child diversion is the practice of implementing measures to deal with children accused of or recognised as having infringed upon the law without resorting to formal judicial proceedings.

Minister of state in the Ministry of National Security Rudyard Spencer, during his address to stakeholders, said, “the programme will incorporate restorative justice in the DCS' curriculum by November 2019. A care plan with specific treatment guidelines for each child will be implemented, and we are working to ensure that at least one probation officer from each parish sits on the Child Diversion Parish Committee.”

The minister of justice agreed that there is a need for restorative justice interventions in the juvenile institutions. He further called for continued commitment and support from the probation and aftercare officers towards the successful implementation of the programme.

The state minister, meanwhile, said that for the partnership between the MOJ and the MNS to be effective, there will be robust assessment and a case management systems that provides an integrated framework for the evaluation, treatment, and tracking of children and trained probation and aftercare officers in each parish.

“Leading up to the implementation of the NCDP, the necessary steps will be made to ensure that training and sensitisation is provided to staff members at the DCS. This will improve the ratio of case managers to children for effective and efficient management of care plans,” said Spencer.

Restorative justice involves a community-based approach to the administration of justice and places focus on rehabilitation as a means of reducing the likelihood of children becoming reoffenders.