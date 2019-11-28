Security minister calls on churches to help fight crime

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang is calling on the church to partner with the Government to help in the fight against crime.

Speaking at the Northern Caribbean University's (NCU) second conference on religion and crime prevention on Tuesday, Dr Chang said the presence of the church can help to transform communities.

“We are calling on churches to recognise their value and their potential [in] being agents of change, able to prevent and suppress criminal behaviour. We are inviting these organisations — churches [and] organisations of faith — to partner with the Government in the fight against crime, criminal activity and criminal behaviour,” said Dr Chang.

He said the church can help in suppressing crime.

“In Jamaica, faith-based organisations can do and can help in the critical role of suppressing criminal behaviour and preventing criminal activity, and provide a basis for diverting young men, in particular, from a way of criminality.

“Churches play a critical role in the Jamaican society. In many of our inner-city communities, the church is maybe the only stable institution in the community. You go into the most depressed communities, our schools are in a bad shape — whether infant schools or high schools. They lack equipment, the teachers who teach there tend to be teachers who can't get a job elsewhere,” he went on.

He commended NCU for their Restoring Every Student's Confidence Using Education (RESCUE) programme, which reaches out to needy students and at-risk communities.

“The work that NCU is doing is critical because it means that if you are doing your RESCUE programme, we can rescue the individual. The resources of Government can be used to assist because you are doing tremendous work with your own funding. This is a private institution and therefore all the funding comes from your students and your church, and that is something we have to examine as to what role we can play.

“[NCU] is already active in a community, to the extent that you can rescue the individual, if we can work with you with our resources to assist in rescuing the schools [and] clinics to ensure that we identify those students in those areas, whether in Clarendon or in Manchester, to work with them,” said Dr Chang.

Launched in June 2017, RESCUE 2020 is a three-year campaign aimed at raising funds to: Provide scholarships for needy students; construct a greatly needed dental hygiene and community outreach clinic; and finance special NCU initiatives in at-risk communities.