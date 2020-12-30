Security minister denies class prejudice after high rollers party on the cays

MAIDEN Cay and Lime Cay were on Monday ordered closed, a day after roughly 20 yacht operators were warned that they were in violation of protocols in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The closure notice is in effect until January 15 and the coast guard and marine police will keep a close eye on the cays to ensure that there is no repeat of the partying that took place there last Sunday evening.

“It's when they gather on the beach that we have a problem. The marine police went out there and dispersed them [Sunday] night,” National Security Minister Horace Chang told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The police report that revellers left their boats and began partying on the beach. The size of the crowd exceeded the maximum allowed under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and they were told to disperse.

All complied with the warnings so no arrests were made.

Concerns have been repeatedly raised that the DRMA lacks teeth but according to senior communications strategist at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Dennis Brooks 198 people across the island have been prosecuted under the Act between December 1 and 14. Brooks said a total of 306 parties have been shut down while there have been 68 prosecutions under the Noise Abatement Act.

On Monday, Brooks and the security minister stressed that there was no double standard when it comes to prosecuting those who breach the law.

“The enforcement rules apply to everybody, whether they are on a yacht or not. A lot of the uptown people have been charged as they have been having parties uptown,” said Chang. “In the early stages uptown was giving more problem than downtown. We had to shut them down. It's just that in the downtown areas you've had one or two incidents which have made the news.”

He stressed that regardless of class, persons who fail to comply when issued with warnings will be prosecuted.

Since the ban on large gatherings, some people have been finding ingenious ways to gather.

According to Brooks, there have been parties on rooftops and many other hard to reach locations, such as the cays. The authorities were alerted to Sunday's violation through a combination of social media posts and routine patrols.

“We realised that Lime Cay and Maiden Cay were trending on social media and we would have investigated as to why these things were trending, and [then] we began to see videos,” said Brooks. “We also have accounts that we regularly monitor on other platforms where we would see people posting stories that they are out by Maiden Cay. That provided the necessary intelligence for us to adjust our monitoring and patrolling strategy and we eventually interrupted this particular gathering that was taking place.”

Brooks said the festivities were broken up shortly before 6:00 pm he said.