Seeking asylum in Canada

I believe that my life is in danger as I have refused the advances of a don towards my teenage daughter. I want to know what can be done to protect her. I was wondering if she would qualify as a refugee or for asylum in Canada. Please advise.

I am sorry to learn of your difficult situation. I can only provide a general response since I have not had a consultation with you.

Overall, a claim for refugee status or as a protected person must be substantiated on its own merits. It must be highlighted that there is a presumption that Jamaica is able to provide protection to its citizens as it is a democratic society operating within the rule of law.

Convention refugee

Under Canadian Immigration law, a convention refugee is a person who is outside of his or her country of nationality (or habitual residence) and is unable or unwilling to avail him or herself of the protection of their country due to a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.

In other words, the person is claiming refugee protection in Canada out of fear of persecution if he or she returns to his/her country of origin. The person is unable or unwilling (based on fear) to obtain protection (from the State) in his/her country.

The essence of the definition includes:

• The person fears persecution, which is the systematic mistreatment of a person or groups.

• The persecution must be based on the specific reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion (or analogous grounds).

Social group

Membership of a social group is based on:

1. An innate or unchangeable characteristic (gender, linguistic background and sexual orientation);

2. Voluntary association for reasons so fundamental to their human dignity that they should not be forced to forsake the association; and

3. Groups associated by a former voluntary status, unalterable due to its historical permanence (Holocaust victims).

Based on this definition, membership in a category or group such as “poor people” does not in and of itself make one eligible for refugee protection, even though one may suffer disadvantage.

Persons in need of protection

The definition of convention refugee is a very specific one that entails persecution on specific grounds. However, should one not be able to meet the definition of convention refugee, but remain in need of protection, one may still be a person in need of protection.

A person in need of protection is a person in Canada whose removal to their country would subject them personally to:

• Torture;

• A risk to their life; or

• A risk of cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

Additionally, the risk:

• Would be faced by the person in every part of that country;

• Is not faced generally by other individuals in or from that country;

• Is not inherent or incidental to lawful sanctions, unless imposed in disregard of accepted international standards;

• Is not caused by the inability of that country to provide adequate health or medical care.

Based on case law, many claims for refugee status fail because of the finding that bona fide victims of discrimination do not meet the threshold of persecution. Many victims do not seek the protection of the State while living in Jamaica or fail to provide evidence to demonstrate personalised risks, subjection to torture, or risk to life. Based on the aforementioned, should you wish to pursue the claim, please be mindful of these pitfalls and focus on being able to adequately substantiate your case.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian permanent residence programmes, including Express Entry, the Study & Work Programme, visas or appeals, etc.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent.