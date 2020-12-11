PHOTO: Selfie, please!

Joan DaCosta Dixon, a customer rep at Scotiabank, seizes the moment to snap a selfie with Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the official reopening of Scotiabank Centre at the corner of Duke and Port Royal streets in Kingston, yesterday, while Audrey Tugwell Henry, the bank's executive vice-president, retail banking, looks on. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)

