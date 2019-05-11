Senate approves 90-day extension of new states of emergency
THE Senate yesterday approved the 90-day extension of the state of emergency (SOE), which was effected in April in three western parishes – Hanover, St James and Westmoreland – to fight crime.
Fifteen Senators, including three Opposition members voted in favour of the extension, while two Opposition members – Damion Crawford and Floyd Morris – voted against. Opposition member, Senator Andre Haughton, declined to vote.
Senator K D Knight, who was present at the start of the sitting, left before the vote, while Senators Sophia Fraser Binns (Opposition) and Ransford Braham(Government) did not attend.
The vote now gives the Government the right to continue the SOEs, which were introduced on April 29 to continue for another 90 days, following the expiration of the initial 14-day proclamation from Governor General Sir Patrick Allen.
