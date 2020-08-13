Senate approves revocation of SOEs
THE Senate yesterday approved the revocation of the states of public emergency following similar action by the Lower House on Tuesday.
However, Government Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said she was disappointed with the position taken by Opposition senators in the debate on the revocation of the states of emergency.
Senator Johnson Smith, the leader of Government business in the Senate, said that she had expected “unity and consensus” in approving the revocations because the issues involved were not in dispute, but this was not the case.
She made the remarks as she closed the debate which ended with 15 senators voting in favour of the revocations, while two declined and four were absent. The 15 included 13 government members, and was enough to make the two-thirds majority to approve the revocation in the 21-member Senate.
“The tone of the debate has not been one that I think any of us would want to reflect on positively when we think of how we close this term. The content of it reflect and embody why it is that we need an election now. Because it is quite clear that what the country needs now is certainty. The country needs stability. The country needs unity,” she stated.
The debate was marked by lengthy speeches in which Opposition senators sought to expose the failures of the Administration and claimed paternity for most of the programmes which had been completed by the Government.
