Senate passes Shipping Act

Thousands of Jamaicans who are employed in the hospitality division of passenger ships are poised to benefit from significantly enhanced rights protection under the Shipping (Amendment) Act, which has been passed in both Houses of Parliament.

Under the new legislation, a wider definition of seafarer has been adopted to cover any person engaged by or on behalf of the owner of a ship, including hospitality workers.

The Bill was passed by the Senate, with two amendments, during Friday's sitting at Gordon House. It was previously ratified in the House of Representatives on November 17.

Leader of Government Business in the Upper House, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, who piloted the Bill in the Senate, noted that while thousands of persons working onboard ships undertake various tasks, including providing entertainment and food services, under the existing Shipping Act only the crew who are responsible for navigating vessels, are accorded certain rights.

“Clearly, a situation in which one set of employees have a right and others do not is not an enabling environment. This Bill seeks to make better provisions for the maintenance of standards and behaviours within the shipping industry — nationally and internationally — promoting respect for the dignity of each person, notwithstanding the role they perform on a ship,” she said.

Senator Johnson Smith, who is also minister of foreign affairs and foreign Trade, reiterated Jamaica's commitment to promoteing and protecting the fundamental rights, freedoms and dignity of all its citizens.

Against this background, she said the Bill “allows us to stand up for the rights and dignity of seafarers by incorporating provisions of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, to which we have acceded”.