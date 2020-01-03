Senator proposes impact assessment study on plastics ban
GOVERNMENT Senator Matthew Samuda is proposing that an environmental impact assessment study be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the ban on certain categories of single-use plastics.
In an interview with JIS News on December 30, Senator Samuda said the study would look at how much plastics have been taken out of the island's waste stream since the ban took effect last January, as well as indicate whether further revision to the policy is needed.
However, Senator Samuda noted that, from the Government's perspective, the ban has already proven successful.
“Our takeaway is that we've reduced, significantly, the quantity of bags being used in the marketplace… virtually close to a 100 per cent compliance in most areas and we're happy because several tonnes of plastic bags [are] no longer going into your waste stream,” he said.
On January 1, 2019, a ban was placed on specific categories of single-use plastics.
The ban relates to the importation, manufacture and use of plastic bags of dimensions 24”x24” and thickness of 1.2 mil or less; the importation, manufacture and use of plastic drinking straws, except those attached to juice boxes and tetrapaks, as well as straws utilised by the medical sector and the disabled community; and the importation of expanded polystyrene foam (commonly called styrofoam) used in the food and beverage industry.
Also, as of January 1, 2020, the Government imposed a ban on the local manufacture, distribution and use of expanded polystyrene foam products used in the food and beverage industry.
Prior to the ban, single-use plastics and expanded polystyrene foam accounted for four per cent of Jamaica's non-biodegradable waste stream.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy