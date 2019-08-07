Senators declare support for Phillips in PNP leadership race

The campaign team for Dr Peter Phillips in the People's National Party (PNP) leadership race with Manchester Central Member of Peter Bunting says Opposition members of the Senate have declared strong support for Phillips.

In a release yesterday, the One PNP camp said leader of Opposition Business in the Upper House, Senator Donna Scott Mottley believes that Dr Phillips, the current PNP president and opposition leader, is best suited for the top job both in the PNP and in Government.

“Senator Scott Mottley is joined by Senator KD Knight, who is also chairman of Dr Phillips' One PNP campaign team; Senator Sophia Fraser Binns, who also chairs the PNP's powerful Region 3; Senator Damion Crawford, Senator Lambert Brown, Senator Floyd Morris and Senator Andre Haughton. Senator Wentworth Skeffery has not declared his support owing to secretariat duties,” the release said.

According to Senator Scott Mottley, Dr Phillips's wealth of experience, decision-making skills, his general peaceful demeanour and more than anything else, his very high level of integrity are what the PNP and the country need now and urgently.”

Senator Crawford, who was recently reappointed to the Upper House, says the PNP and Jamaica need Dr Phillips. “Dr Phillips is a battle-tested leader who is the architect of the new Jamaica that is possible now and the rock on which all that is now being celebrated was built,” Crawford said.

The Natalie Neita-managed campaign team says Senator Knight has also given reason for his support of Dr Phillips, stating that: “He is the best choice because of his wide and successful ministerial experience and his proven leadership skills at different levels of the party.”

“The senators agree that Dr Phillips has ensured that the party is actively engaged in a renewal process, remained true to its mandate, even as it prepares for a general election and governance,” One PNP said.

Dr Phillips and Bunting were on July 26 nominated as the two candidates for the September 7 internal election, which will be held at the party's 81st annual general conference in Kingston. The decision as to who will become the party's next president rests with the over 3,000 delegates who will be eligible to cast ballots.

Some believe the increasing rift between the Phillips and Bunting camps could leave the PNP in tatters for the next general election, but others are of the view that the leadership challenge has reinvigorated the membership, and brought much-needed energy to the Opposition party.