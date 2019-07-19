Send us videos, images of PPV violations — Transport Authority

THE Transport Authority is encouraging the public to capture and submit infractions being committed by operators of public passenger vehicles, as it intensifies its use of technology for monitoring and regulation.

In a release yesterday, the authority said it has added two applications to its monitoring system — WhatsApp and the Drive Safe Jamaica App — which are both fully functional and in use by the commuting public.

“Videos and pictures of infractions being committed by operators of public passenger vehicles may be uploaded to the Transport Authority's WhatsApp number (876) 551-8196 or to the Drive Safe Jamaica App, which can be downloaded in Google Play Store,” the release said.

The authority is urging the public to use the applications to report the various infractions so that the appropriate sanctions under its Suspension and Revocation Policy can be applied.

The Transport Authority issued the release after a recent video circulated on social media highlighted an incident in which a passenger's rights were infringed. It also used the opportunity to warn offending operators that its teams will be exercising a zero-tolerance approach to such incidents.

“The authority uses this medium to express its deepest concern for the obvious distress suffered by the female passenger, whose rights, as a commuter, were clearly infringed, since every passenger has a right to freely embark and disembark a motor vehicle at any convenient point. The authority also publicly condemns the unsympathetic behaviour of the driver of the motor vehicle, who disregarded his responsibility to ensure that passengers are transported in a safe, secure and comfortable manner,” the release said.

Also, having become aware of the incident, the Transport Authority said it commenced extensive efforts to contact the distressed passenger or other individuals who may have witnessed the incident.

The Transport Authority said, too, that a public plea was made on radio by its general manager, operations, requesting that contact be made.