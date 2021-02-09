Senior citizens say they trust efficacy of COVID vaccine

Despite some expressions of distrust of vaccines, a few elderly Jamaicans have told the Jamaica Observer that they are eagerly counting the days to getting vaccinated against COVID-19 given that they are within the group more vulnerable to contracting the novel coronavirus.

“I don't care what kinda noise people talking about vaccine this and vaccine that; vaccine is not a new thing. Look how much vaccine deh bout and look how much vaccine we pass through years ago. The Government seh the vaccine is how we beat this thing, so sign me up. I will not protest it. If I can get it right now, I will take it,” 68-year-old Gregory Davis told the Observer.

“Remember that people like me risky. People like me more prone to COVID, so why shouldn't I take it? I don't have any serious conditions… I just have to keep my blood pressure down, but I still want the vaccine. I am on the road most days and sometimes I travel downtown to deal with my business myself, so you don't know who you come across. I don't need to hear any more talk. I want the vaccine and I will be getting it,” added Davis.

His view was shared by Wesley Edwards, 81, who lives in White Horses, St Thomas. However, Edwards said he is in no rush to get the jab.

“I believe in the vaccine and know that it work, but right now I feel fine. I don't feel any pain or anything, and I don't have no underlying illnesses,” he said. “I am still active. I still do tiling… I can go down on my knees and tile anywhere I get right now. I don't want to take it now, because I know that I am alright, but God forbid, if I go to the doctor and hear that I have the virus, I will take it.”

He added: “Yuh see herbs? They are powerful. That is what I use. I don't even eat at restaurant. I am healthy.”

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has said that front line workers and senior citizens will be the first of the 16 per cent of Jamaicans to be vaccinated by the end of 2021. According to Tufton, Jamaica should start getting supplies of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by late this month.

On Thursday, February 4, 2021, two male senior citizens — a 78-year-old from St Mary and a 71-year-old from St Catherine — died from complications associated with COVID-19.

Of the 358 COVID-19-related deaths recorded in Jamaica since the first case was reported March 10, 2020, senior citizens account for over 70 per cent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have underscored that people 60 years and older, and those with pre-existing health conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.

Researchers in the UK have suggested that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which is being made available through the Global Access (COVAX) Facility, appears to reduce transmission rather than just prevent symptomatic infections.

Last week, although some European countries decided to withhold giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over 65 until more data is received, British regulators received extra trial data from AstraZeneca supporting their view that the pharmaceutical company's vaccine is effective in the elderly.

According to a report in the Irish Times, Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the Commission on Human Medicines' COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group, said British regulators had noticed the smaller number of under-65s in the data when they approved the vaccine.

“Nevertheless, there was no evidence there suggesting that those people over 65 were not getting evidence of efficacy,” the Irish Times reports Pirmohamed as saying at a Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency news briefing when he was asked about efficacy of the jab in the elderly.

Here in Jamaica, 61-year-old Valrie Barrett told the Observer that while she understands the role of the vaccine, she doesn't want to be first in line.

“You have to let the people who have the virus take the vaccine first. If I don't have COVID-19, mi nah tek the vaccine, because it nuh relevant. If mi nuh sick, why should I take medication? But if I find out that I have COVID, then I will take it. No problem,” said Barrett, who lives in St Andrew.