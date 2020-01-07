Senior cop fearful, too, as Mountain View violence continues

HEAD of the Kingston Eastern Police Division Superintendent Victor Hamilton has expressed his own fear concerning the violence now engulfing Mountain View in St Andrew, which has seen 10 individuals killed since October last year.

The feud, which was said to have been sparked over missing plyboard from a construction site in the area, has seen bitter gun violence between individuals from the Jacques Road and Goodwich Lane communities, according to the police.

“Everybody is afraid now. Everybody is scared and it frightens even me, too, because I am thinking that on the 20th of January a cruise ship will land in Port Royal — the first of four for this year — and from my standpoint, I don't see any of the tour buses that will take the tourists to their various destinations in Kingston and St Andrew stopping on Mountain View,” Hamilton said on Sunday afternoon while addressing community insiders at a peaceful protest against the ongoing violence, organised by Jamaica Labour Party caretaker for the Vineyard Town Division Stephen McCubbin, at the Jacques Road Community Centre.

“Mountain View could easily be one of the most thriving corridors in Kingston and St Andrew. The amount of wealth that passes on these corridors, the amount of people with money who drive past gone to airport who would like to make friends, people who love Jamaica, who are community-oriented, who would like to help their fellowmen but they don't stop because of the violence, because of the killing,” Hamilton insisted.

“From a security forces standpoint, 10 men have died as a result of the crime; that's our count. Not everybody has died in the Mountain View area, [individuals from the area have been shot and killed in] Cross Roads, New Kingston, Deanery Road, Norman Gardens. I don't feel proud to say that we have not been able to get anybody coming forward to say I witnessed this… I don't get one call to say this man is in my community, some persons are posturing with guns, some people just drive out and mi know from mi see dem drive out people ago dead,” a tough-talking Hamilton told the group.

“We can change it; the gangs are not your redemption. The gang in Backbush is not your redemption, the gang in Goodwich can't be your redemption; the gang in Jacques Road can't be your redemption, you have a right to choose for yourselves the way you want to live,” he said further.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, McCubbin pleaded with residents to be part of the change they hoped to see.

“Mountain View is so much more than a violence hot spot. That is how it is referred to, that is how it is seen and treated, and it is time it stops, and you the residents have to take a stand and say now is the time,” he told residents.