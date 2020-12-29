JCF communications head wants more conflict resolution

Jamaica has recorded a reduction in all major crimes across the island so far this year but that is not enough for Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay whose major wish for 2021 is an even more significant reduction in crime.

“I want to see a more peaceful society. I want to see less violence in 2021 both at community and individual levels,” Lindsay, the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, told the Jamaica Observer.

According to Lindsay, there is a need for better conflict resolution in the new year.

“Violence reduction is not going to be achieved through law enforcement. It is going to be achieved through a change in behaviour among our people. I think people have to find a way to deal with conflict because we are seeing too many petty things, too many simple things [turn violent],” said Lindsay.

“One of the things that we could use to reduce the opportunity for them to carry out these violent attacks is to see how many of the guns we can remove from the streets because a lot of violent attacks involve the use of guns,” added Lindsay.

She said many of the violent crimes committed this year were linked to unresolved conflicts that took place years ago.

“Killings that we are seeing now — anniversary killings and those generational killings — when you track it back, some of them start with two children having a fight and parents get involved and somebody dies, and these are years and years of build-up of conflict. People are killing each other for different variations of over 20, 30 years, and when you ask them where it all started, it is as a result of a simple conflict that was never resolved.”

Pointing to one of the 'simple disputes' which turned violent this year, Lindsay noted the case of 17-year-old Kaylan Dowdie who was left nursing major wounds following a clash at an illegal party off Barbican Road in St Andrew, on November 7.

“It was said that she looked on them in a bad way and she was giving them attitude and these are simple issues that result in violence. People just think they have to resort to violence for every little thing. What will be required are things that impact behaviour and improve conflict management among our citizens,” said Lindsay.

“There was a time when there was a big push towards conflict resolution. I think I want to see us getting back there. Even as we work out our policing strategies, that's what we have to do to balance law enforcement,” added Lindsay.