Senior Suriname Gov't official dies from COVID

PARAMARIBO, Suriname (CMC) — Deputy director of administrative services in the Ministry of the Interior Vergillio Rebin died yesterday, two weeks after he was admitted to hospital suffering from the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The health authorities said that Rebin, 30, who had been admitted to Wanica Regional Hospital, also suffered from underlying medical conditions associated with obesity.

Rebin, who became the 59th victim of the virus in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community country, was also the secretary of the Reform and Renewal Movement (HVB) party that had split from the Pertjajah Luhur, which is part of the coalition government.

Suriname has 876 active cases out of a total of a total of 3,608 positive cases, and since Sunday 39 persons tested positive for the virus. Hospitals, meanwhile, have 145 patients and 20 in various intensive-care units.