Seniors eager to get more involved online

THE more than 30 senior citizens who attended last Thursday's Internet safety seminar organised by telecommunications firm, Flow, have expressed a desire to get more involved in the online space and social media.

With several questions ranging from phishing e-mails, to Facebook, and even online dating, the seniors were fully engaged throughout the two-hour presentation by Flow's director of technology, Susanna O'Sullivan, at Flow's Fairview Store in Montego Bay.

In observation of Safer Internet Day 2020, the company extended an invitation to the group of seniors, which O'Sullivan described as an increasingly vulnerable group in the online space.

“Our seniors are most at risk for online scams, identity theft and other financial and safety risks. Many of the threats in the online space can appear to be legitimate and so they must be very discerning in order to determine what is credible. We want them to avail themselves of the benefits of the Internet, but we also want to help protect them as they browse, shop online, or participate in social media interactions,” O'Sullivan pointed out.

She provided tips for seniors who may fall victim to online scams.

“Stay calm, collect any evidence of communications, timelines, and preserve the devices on which the incident or cyber breach took place and more importantly, contact your financial institutions and the police immediately,” she advised.

The seniors, at the same time, expressed excitement and shared stories about their use of certain social media applications and expressed gratitude to Flow for the session.

Among them was Errol Lawson, a retiree from the Montego Bay area. “I was uncertain about what to expect when I arrived, but after the session I feel much more empowered and I know that Flow is not just about doing business, they care about their customers,” he said.

Speaking on the company's observation of Safer Internet Day, Stephen Price, Flow Jamaica's country manager said: “As an Internet service provider, we provide connectivity for thousands of Jamaicans both on mobile and in their homes and schools. We are, therefore, not only keenly aware of the utility of the World Wide Web but also the threats in that space and so, we feel duty-bound to educate Internet users of all ages about how to protect themselves in the online world.”

In addition to engaging senior citizens, Flow also embarked on an educational tour of primary schools across the island and hosted a summit for teens in Kingston.