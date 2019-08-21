Serial groper jailed for six years in the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) – A 43-year-old man with a history of groping women for almost two decades was jailed for six years after being found guilty of his latest offence.

The Nassau Guardian newspaper reported yesterday that Sidney Cooper's history of sexual assaults against women dates back to 2000 and he has been convicted of groping 23 women in the last two decades.

The paper said his most recent conviction is for the indecent assault of a teenage girl in June, and according to the newspaper, he “reoffended soon after his release from prison for groping a nine-year-old girl at a public pump and a policewoman while on trial in 2016”.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney told Cooper that those convictions allowed the court to double the maximum sentence of three years, to which the accused replied, “Six years? I just come out of jail!”

The paper said Cooper has been diagnosed with frotteurism, which is the practice of achieving sexual stimulation or orgasm by touching and rubbing against a person without the person's consent and usually in a public place.

“He has repeatedly claimed that he needs help for his hyperactive sexual urges (and) Magistrate McKinney had ordered that he see a psychiatrist while in prison,” the paper noted.

The paper said that Cooper groped a female officer in court this month, his second sexual assault on an officer while on trial.