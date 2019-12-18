Service a way of life for for COJO awardees

THIS year, New York-based charity Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) honoured six people and entities for their invaluable support of the organisation and its cause, as it celebrates 25 years. The charity has consistently sought to help underserved children, including former wards of the State who have received over US$150,000 in COJO-funded scholarships to tertiary institutions in Jamaica since 2012.

The honourees were Vincent HoSang, chairman and president Caribbean Food Delights – COJO Humanitarian Award; Earl Jarrett, CEO of Jamaica National Group — COJO Philanthropy Award; Michael & Lesline Hall and Crafton “Tony” Kelly — COJO Distinguished Service Award; Deverline Burrell-Waller — COJO Community Service Award; and the Jamaica Tourist Board, COJO Corporate Award.

Burrell-Waller is an executive assistant who began her career in public service in 1991 in the Ministry of Health. She was employed to the Child Protection and Family Services Agency in 2004, and ensures the efficiency and effectiveness of attaining the agency's corporate goals and objectives.

The Halls, owners of Motorworks Collision Inc in New York, were first introduced to COJO in 1998 while travelling on British Airways, where they met COJO's founder Gary Williams. They and their three children have been unwavering in their support of COJO and its mission and vision, which is dear to the family because, “it embodies our personal ideals and represents what we stand for,” according to Lesline Hall.

Kelly is an entrepreneur and graphic designer who has operated in the New York Jamaican community for over 45 years. He is responsible for creating some of the more memorable souvenir journals for a number of high-profile events in the Jamaican community, including for COJO.

Dr Hosang is a business leader and philanthropist who has contributed significantly to several organisations in New York and the Caribbean. For his philanthropic efforts he has received numerous awards and accolades.

Jarrett's JN Group has representative offices, subsidiaries and money transfer locations in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and the Cayman Islands. His expertise in finance, business and entrepreneurship has made him a well sought-after speaker on development, economic and social issues at regional and international fora.

And the Jamaica Tourist Board is responsible for the worldwide marketing of Jamaica as a premier vacation destination — establishing itself as the preferred point of contact for travellers interested in visiting Jamaica.

“These honorees join the very best of our community in championing the needs of others and I salute them,” Williams said.