Severe penalties coming for breaching public health laws

Prime Minister Andrew Holness warned last Friday that the Government will be increasing the penalties for breaching public health laws.

Holness told a press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic that the Government was hoping that it would not have to rely on the enforcement to ensure the laws are observed, but it has been increasingly clear that it will have to resort to those measures.

He said Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte and Justice Minister Delroy Chuck have been assigned the task of reviewing the various fines applicable to breaches of the public health laws.

“Some of these fines are outdated. So, on Tuesday we hope to come to Parliament with adjustments to the fines and penalties and have them put in place, because we are not going to allow any one individual to put the nation's health at risk,” Holness said.

He said earlier that his job as prime minister is not to scare the nation, but that it has become evident that enforcement is necessary.

“My job is not to see the premature shutdown of the economy. So, in managing the health issues we are also managing the economic issues — because both are related and you wouldn't want to put people under quarantine, or shutdown, and production stop and people can't get food, and then you have another form of crisis on your hands,” he told the briefing.

However, he noted that there are people who are going to take a different view, believing that the Government is overreacting, and not understanding that everyone has not yet grasped the seriousness of the issue.

“So we are doing it in a way that that we are trying to bring everybody along with us. We are hoping that we don't have to use enforcement measures, but it is becoming clearer and clearer to me, every day, that we will have to use enforcement measures — because there are persons whose behaviour is putting the nation's good at risk, and that is crystal clear to me,” he noted.