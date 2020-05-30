Shahine was a decent, diligent servant of the people, says Phillips

OPPOSITION leader and president of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips yesterday expressed his sadness at the news of the passing of minister of labour and social security and Member of Parliament for St Ann North Eastern Shahine Robinson.

Phillips said although Robinson was ailing for some time, the news of her death was shocking.

He said Robinson was a hard-working politician and Cabinet minister, who conducted the affairs of the ministry with dignity and decency which, over the years, gained her the respect of her parliamentary colleagues on both sides of the political divide.

According to Phillips, on the political hustings Robinson was formidable and organised.

“Shahine had good relationships with persons on both sides of the aisle, and pursued her job with basic decency,” said Phillips.

“As Member of Parliament, Mrs Robinson was hard-working and served the people of St Ann North Eastern faithfully.

“As minister of labour, she presided over relative industrial peace, believed in labour market reform, and pushed for a safer working environment for employees through the new Occupational Health and Safety Legislation, which is still before a parliamentary committee,” added Phillips as he expressed condolence on behalf of the PNP to Robinson's family, especially her children.

The Opposition leader also extended his condolence to Robinson's constituents and her colleagues in the Jamaica Labour Party.

He assured them that they are very much in his thoughts and prayers, and he was confident that “the loving arms of God would provide comfort at this time of pain and grief”.

In the meantime, Opposition spokesman on labour and social security, Horace Dalley, said he was personally saddened by the news of the death of Robinson whom he described as a close family friend.

Dalley said he knew Robinson long before her journey into representational politics, and despite the sometimes sharp political rivalry, particularly in the halls of Parliament, he and his siblings maintained a close relationship and friendship with her and her family.

According to Dalley, he will always remember the fun times between both families, especially between his siblings and Shahine's family.

Dalley said Robinson was a quiet warrior for her people, and will be remembered for good and lasting deeds on behalf of those she represented in St Ann North Eastern and throughout Jamaica.

He said her participation in parliamentary debates and other activities underscored her commitment to nation-building, as well as her concern for the poor through an expansion of opportunities and benefits to the most vulnerable within our society.