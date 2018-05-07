Shaw promises 3-year plan to develop 'Blue Economy'

Senior Government minister Audley Shaw says that the fisheries sector will come in for sharp focus while the Government leverages the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, more popularly known as the 'Blue economy'.

“What this means is that we will be looking to more stringently protect and monitor the assets of our waters,” he told the House of Representatives as he opened the 2018/19 sectoral debate last Tuesday.

Shaw, the minister of industry, commerce, agriculture and fisheries, said that the World Bank estimates the annual value of the Caribbean Sea at US$400 billion, and predicts that the entire sea economy could be eventually generating US$3 trillion, annually.

He said that, to this end, the Government would be embarking on an active programme over the next three years to ensure that the fishing industry reaps the rewards of Jamaica's 'Blue economy'.

In addition to economic growth, leverage of the 'Blue economy' is supposed to lead to improved livelihoods and jobs, while preserving the health of marine and coastal ecosystems.

“The plans include improved focus on our fish sanctuaries, providing a system of production assistance to our small artisanal fishermen to assist with the necessities of the trade, such as fishing wire, to boost their production, among others,” Shaw stated.

However, he said that the Government would not seek to enhance production at the expense of the sustainability of the industry.

“I am therefore putting my fishers, and those who trade in the product, on warning that while we improve and bolster the industry, sustainability is paramount,” he insisted.

Shaw is currently piloting the long delayed Fisheries Act through the House. The new Act includes provisions for the fisheries division of the Ministry to become a statutory body, to better carry out its many and varied functions.

Turning to the need to promote partnerships to reverse the fortunes of agriculture in the economy, and to position the sector to further drive economic growth, rural development and overall prosperity, Shaw said: “Clearly, there are things that Government must do, such as the provision of public goods and facilitation, but we need the engagement of the private sector in a bigger way and they have to work in partnership with the over 220,000 small farmers to achieve our goals.

“I am heartened by the level of investment by the private sector in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors as previously highlighted. This is a very auspicious beginning, which augurs well for the new path in agriculture that I am here promoting.

“We believe that Jamaica can sustainably and competitively substitute at least 12 per cent of our food import bill, and this constitutes a significant incentive for investment. But, in addition to cutting our food import bill, we must aggressively target export markets for fresh food and manufactured goods, starting with markets in the Caribbean, most of which import the vast majority of their food and beverage”.

He added that the Government is committed to providing the enabling environment to encourage investment in the import substitution endeavour.

“We have taken that approach with Irish potato, converting former distributors to producers and contractual buyers of Irish potatoes from farmers. Supported by our import policy, they have been able to move the self-sufficiency rate from 32 per cent in 2008/2009 to approximately 88 per cent last year,” Shaw said.

“We intend to replicate this approach across critical and strategic crops and livestock. For instance, through a tripartite partnership between hoteliers, farmers and the Ministry/ RADA (Rural Agricultural Development Authority), we are in the process of rolling out a National Strawberry Production Programme that, within three years, will see the total elimination of the importation of strawberries. We can do the same for mushroom, ginger and other select crops,” he stated.

The debate will continue in the House tomorrow.