Shaw's drought plan

Small farmers now facing the impact of severe drought will soon have access to drip irrigation technology as a primary response to climate change.

The announcement was made by minister of industry, commerce, agriculture and fisheries, Audley Shaw on day two of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show yesterday in Clarendon. Shaw was delivering the main address.

“I have a major plan for drip irrigation in Jamaica. Drip irrigation systems have got to be a big part of the solution of the climate change environment and the drought conditions that we are facing. I am looking at and have the ambition that between 50,000 and 100,000 small farmers must get access to drip irrigation systems in this country as soon as possible,” Shaw said.

Speaking to the areas in which drip irrigation has already been implemented locally, Shaw mentioned Medina Primary School in Manchester where crop cultivation has been spared from the effects of drought.

“They have already reaped 1,000 pounds of sweet potato, 1,400 pounds of Irish potato, 500 pounds of sweet pepper and 500 pounds of tomato from drip irrigation,” said Shaw.

The minister also made reference to a project being implemented in some 70 training institutions islandwide through which students in the 4H Club are learning to grow food where water is scarce.

“I have to applaud the young farmers and the Jamaica 4H Club, working in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, for successfully implementing this project funded by the Japan Caribbean Climate Change partnership project,” said Shaw.

He pointed further to rainwater harvesting systems and seed cultivation bio-engineering technologies that are being used locally in response to climate change.

“Despite the drought, there are even success stories of people harvesting rainwater and cultivating hope. Seeds are being created that are more productive and literally are being designed to treat with drought conditions,” said the minister.

Shaw further noted that local company IsraTech, as the sole drip irrigation system provider in the Caribbean, was identified as a key supplier.

“IsraTech is producing drip irrigation systems that we can allocate to small farmers. It is a portable system and can be moved from one area to another area. It is perfect for hillside agriculture, which is what a lot of our small farmers are used to,” he said.

“The majority of what IsraTech produces, they export it to the Caribbean. That is unacceptable and we are going to change that,” said Shaw.

The minister announced that the allocation of the drip irrigation systems, which come at a cost of approximately $2.5 million per unit, will be funded by the Government in partnership with small farmers and other agricultural organisations.

“We are going to find ways to finance it. We are going to target food and agricultural organisations; we are going to target the United Nations Green Climate Fund out of South Korea,” he said.

“It is also going to be a contributory plan; you the farmers put some of it and the Government will put something to it and we get it moving,” said Shaw.