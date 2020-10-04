She has been changing tyres since age 11

It was the influence of her mother and stepfather which led Tyreka Smith, now 14, to develop the love for working with tyres — changing and repairing them from early in life.

Now, the ninth grader at Maldon High School can match anyone in the tyre repair business, providing that the vital part of the motor vehicles apparatus does not require major corrective surgery at her base next to the Rubis service station at West Gate in Jamaica's second recognised city of Montego Bay.

She is turning the wheels of fortune and respect at the venue from early in the morning, now that school has not resumed in the traditional way, due to the effects of COVID-19, and stays there close to curfew cut-off time on many occasions. When school resumes tomorrow, her hours at the tyre shop will be restricted, and she is prepared to make that adjustment again, as according to her, school work is vital.

Often times during the days, the little miss may be seen wielding the lug tool, pumping up the two-ton jack, putting on those patches, or plugging holes where they appear, as motorists look on, often in awe.

“I don't work on truck tyres, or those big heavy-duty vehicles, but I like to fix the tyres on the other small vehicles,” Tyreka revealed to the Jamaica Observer last week as the newspaper sought to find out her fascination and motivation in the business.

Mom Novelette Campbell, who is well versed in the art of tyre changing, is often the source of guiding knowledge, along with Smith's stepfather Glen Williams, who both live at adjoining premises with the creative youth, who is originally from Hart Street in the St James parish capital.

The journey began while she was in her final years at highly-rated institution of learning, Corinaldi Avenue Primary School, grew from mere interest, watching her mother and stepfather perspire profusely on the way to making motorists happy again, and picked up steam after she was placed at Maldon in the community of Summer Hill, near Maroon Town, south of the parish.

Although fixing tyres has been her main thing for years, Tyreka pays keen attention to her school work, stating that she puts extra effort into her favourite subject of mathematics, which she admitted she is good at – and maintains steady grades in her second favourite – English language.

The money that she raises from her part-time activity goes towards paying for school-based items, like shoes and uniforms, thereby reducing the financial dependence on her elders.

“I like school and I also like fixing tyres and I am going to continue with that,” she said, though still not certain about a career path that she would like to trod when she completes her high school studies.

“I don't decide yet, but I am working on it,” Tyreka said regarding what she might want to do, outside of the tyre repair business.

“I work in the days and try to do my best on the job,” added Tyreka, who turns 15 on October 30.

Always anxious to learn more, Tyreka would often look on with keen eyes as more of the tougher jobs come in at a location that is arguably the most popular of its kind in Jamaica's tourism capital. Tyreka's facial expressions as a tough nut is cracked; and her quizzical look that accompanies a period when a truck tyre is seemingly in the middle of a life-saving procedure, are priceless to most photographers.

And as a young Jamaican entrepreneur tries to establish herself in what she has become most comfortable with, and balancing high school work, there will likely be more layers of those facials expressions, as Tyreka Smith continues to press the accelerator of progress.