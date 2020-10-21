She is loyal, say members of Lisa's campaign team

MEMBERS of Lisa Hanna's campaign team insist that despite the impression being given in some quarters, the St Ann South Eastern Member of Parliament (MP) and party treasure has been nothing but loyal to the 82-year-old political organisation.

Opposition spokesperson on justice, Senator Donna Scott Mottley, and PNP candidate for Portland Western in the September 3 General Election, Valerie Neita Robertson, on Monday rejected the notion that Hanna is a divisive element in the party.

Neita Robertson stressed that the MP's campaign is focused on bringing unity back into the party and that she has chosen the candidate who can meet the objectives of the PNP, and best communicate with the populace.

“Lisa Hanna is the best person to lead the PNP at this time. I have watched Lisa, I remember the challenge [when councillor Lydia Richards threatened to mount a challenge against the MP in the 2016 General Election] and the vitriol that followed it and I witnessed her [Hanna] on every occasion staying out of the mele, distancing herself and living up to the principles that she clearly has set for herself in life. Lisa, I believe, will unite the party, and for those people out there who are her supporters, I ask you not to descend to the level of what we have been seeing because the people who are doing it have dug a hole for themselves before, and they are doing it now. That is not good leadership quality at all,” Neita Robertson said.

Neita Robertson pointed out that Hanna has worked her way up from the bottom in the party, and has shown strength that is a prerequisite for any leader. “I believe a leader needs to have strength in order to make decisions. Lisa is decisive, and I have seen her operate. She has compassion [because] when you have a councillor who is fighting you and you still keep the person there, that speaks mountains,” she stated.

With 20 years in politics under her belt, Hanna also knows the inner workings of Government, Neita Robertson argued. “So she knows how Government operates, she knows what they do to succeed and where they fail, she has seen it. I don't believe her competitor has that experience at all. No amount of intelligence can help you in that. Lisa understands governance and she will be very good at it,” she argued.

Scott Mottley, meanwhile, believes Hanna has been “tried, tested and proven”, and has displayed a level of loyalty that is to be admired. “Lisa has served the party at every level, she has worked loyally; after serving 20 years she is still a young woman, that says a lot. Lisa has never done anything that would harm the party. When she lost the vice-presidential race she was gracious, she was kind, she was supportive, and she put the party first,” said Scott Mottley. Hanna, she added, had taken up the mantle of treasurer for the party after Mark Golding — opponent for the party's presidency — resigned in October 2018 from the position.

“I have also seen her in Parliament, she stands up for people's rights; she's a fighter,” said the senator.

Hanna says she wants to be a transformational leader of the 82-year-old party and will, along with her team, improve the social and economic livelihood of Jamaicans.