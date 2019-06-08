Shermaine Brown – a woman in a man's world

ENGINEERING and maintenance have often been seen as a man's world, but more and more women have been breaking down those doors and entering “uncharted waters”.

Shermaine Brown, Sandals Ochi Beach Resort's engineering administrative assistant and coordinator, is one such woman.

Brown started her Sandals journey in 2002 as a room attendant at the then Sandals Dunns River. After spending two years with the company she decided to further her education and temporarily said goodbye and enrolled in the Stony Hill Heart Academy. There she completed a course in general office administration.

By 2006 Brown returned home to Sandals in the capacity of storekeeper for Sandals Ocho Rios, and since then she has been unstoppable.

Within less than two years she was promoted to dispatcher; then to her current position later in 2008. Over the years Shermaine has not only grown in experience, but she has made use of the various courses offered through the Sandals Corporate University, to include customer service management, certified hospitality supervisor, and Harvard management mentor.

“Working in a job that is seen mostly for men is very empowering. I have learnt over the years to work with all the men and their different personalities. I know how to do almost everything in the department and I think that is one of the main reasons I get along so well with the men,” boasts Shermaine. She said that her role at work also motivates her to be more confident when dealing in her personal life.

Brown's job entails receiving, analysing and escalating issues as necessary, dispatching engineers for work around the resort, ensuring that all the work orders are carried out to meet specifications as well as procuring equipment and material needed to carry out the task of the engineering staff. She is also responsible for the everyday operations of the department.

“Shermaine is the 'mother' of the department. She is involved in everything and knows everything. In fact, at times I feel like I'm renting a spot in her department. She knows all the systems and procedures; when I'm having doubts, she is my 'go-to' girl. Shermaine is here from six in the morning to six in the evening without complaining. When she is at her desk, she is a master multitasker. Shermaine is engineering,” said Danny Khudu, the resort's chief engineer.

Not only is Brown a hard worker, she also finds time to be a part of the resort's Earth Guardian movement and an active volunteer with the Sandals Foundation. “I enjoy volunteering. Being able to give back brings me great joy.”

“It's a passion I have, and as long as I am able to, I will,” she declares.

Because of her all-rounder personality. Brown has won several resort recognition awards, some of which include Team Member of the Month, Sandals Foundation Sentinel, Most Environmentally Aware, and Earth Guardian of the Year.

“I think more females should enter male-dominated fields. We are just as strong as they are, and I think we can be just as good. I encourage young ladies to go after their dreams. If it is in engineering or construction — go for it! You will not regret it.”

Brown intends to continue her journey at Sandals, and pursue further education through the Sandals Corporate University to achieve her goal of becoming an executive housekeeper.