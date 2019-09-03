Shortage of signage posing problems at Three Miles

Senior Superintendent Steve McGregor says a shortage of signage in Portia Simpson Miller Square (formerly Three Miles) is posing serious challenges to motorists.

McGregor, the constabulary's operations officer for Area Four, made the statement to journalists along Spanish Town Road yesterday.

“Our greatest challenge is with the signage. We were promised some signage by NWA (National Works Agency) because people [are] just coming into some changes that they wouldn't be aware of prior to [today]. So there was some confusion which we are trying to work out, so hopefully by tomorrow all the different changes will have the signage so people will know where to go and how to move around,” said McGregor, who oversees the St Andrew South Division.

The Jamaica Observer contacted manager, communication and customer services at NWA, Stephen Shaw and was told that signage will be in place in a matter of days.

“We concur. Signs are being fabricated and I expect that certainly over the next two days, starting today (yesterday) up to Wednesday, we are going to be seeing much improvement where that is concerned,” said Shaw.

In the meantime, McGregor expressed satisfaction with traffic flow in the area, as schools across the Corporate Area reopened.

“We're getting there. As I said, relatively speaking, it [traffic] is not bad and people have adhered to the advisories to come out early. And the people who came out early traversed the roads a little bit easier and as you see, we're managing what we have right now. We appreciate how the people are working with us,” he said.

The closure of Chesterfield Drive, announced last week by the NWA, resulted in a significant build-up of traffic in the area yesterday morning as motorists were prohibited from turning onto Marcus Garvey Drive, a move the police said would have hampered traffic coming off the Portmore Toll Road.

However, the NWA reversed that decision, stating that the road has been reopened but will only accommodate 'left in' and 'left out' traffic.

Shaw said what this means is that motorists travelling from the direction of downtown Kingston or the Portmore Toll Road will be able to use Chesterfield Drive to access Spanish Town Road. Motorists will be able to travel from Spanish Town Road along Chesterfield Drive to Marcus Garvey Drive, but will only be able to travel towards Three Miles or Hagley Park Road as no right turn is being allowed onto Marcus Garvey Drive.

He said the traffic signals at the intersection of Chesterfield and Marcus Garvey drives will be repositioned and synchronised with those at the start of the Portmore Toll Road.

The opening in the median along Marcus Garvey Drive that would have allowed right turns has also been closed.

Motorists travelling from the direction of Six Miles along Spanish Town Road, wishing to go to Marcus Garvey Drive, Shaw said, are being encouraged to travel through the Three Miles area, on the lower bridge, then along Development Road to Ashenheim Road which then takes them back onto Marcus Garvey Drive.

He said NWA teams observed slow movements along a section of Spanish Town Road and that changes have been made to the timings to the traffic signals at Development Road, Waltham Park Road, at St Andrew Technical High School, and Industrial Terrace.

Shaw said the agency, over the next few days, will be re-marking sections of Spanish Town Road to maximise the use of the available lanes by the motoring public.