Shortwood past students stage fund-raising reunion

Shortwood Past Students Association, in collaboration with Shortwood Practising Infant, Primary and Junior High School, held a four-day fund-raising reunion in Kingston, October 10-13 under the theme: 'Giving Back Takes Commitment & You'.

The schedule of events included a tour of the school, barbecue luncheon for the students, meet and greet reception aboard the Loose Cannon, banquet at Jamaica Pegasus hotel, church service, and a beach party in Ocho Rios.

In May 2018, the association held a dinner and awards gala in Fort Lauderdale, Florida during which Joy Fuller and Charles Learmond, two past teachers who impacted the lives of the association's members, were honoured.

The school, which started 132 years ago in a barn owned by Sir Henry Morgan, now has an enrolment of over 1,110 students and consistently turns out exceptional students.

During the reunion in Kingston, alumni and friends took the opportunity to rekindle friendships while learning about the school's accomplishments and advancement.

The association also donated 12 Dell laptops to the school this year and has indicated that proceeds from the reunion will go towards the school's new multifunctional resource centre.