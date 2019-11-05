Shortwood past students stage fund-raising reunion
Shortwood Past Students Association, in collaboration with Shortwood Practising Infant, Primary and Junior High School, held a four-day fund-raising reunion in Kingston, October 10-13 under the theme: 'Giving Back Takes Commitment & You'.
The schedule of events included a tour of the school, barbecue luncheon for the students, meet and greet reception aboard the Loose Cannon, banquet at Jamaica Pegasus hotel, church service, and a beach party in Ocho Rios.
In May 2018, the association held a dinner and awards gala in Fort Lauderdale, Florida during which Joy Fuller and Charles Learmond, two past teachers who impacted the lives of the association's members, were honoured.
The school, which started 132 years ago in a barn owned by Sir Henry Morgan, now has an enrolment of over 1,110 students and consistently turns out exceptional students.
During the reunion in Kingston, alumni and friends took the opportunity to rekindle friendships while learning about the school's accomplishments and advancement.
The association also donated 12 Dell laptops to the school this year and has indicated that proceeds from the reunion will go towards the school's new multifunctional resource centre.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy