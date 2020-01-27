Should Bolt have been declared winner of the men's 100 metres in the 2017 World Championships?

Track aficionados still talk today about whether Jamaica's Usain Bolt, the fastest man alive, shouldn't have been placed first instead of third in his final international race – the men's 100 metres final — at the 2017 World Championships in London.



One track lover and obvious fan of Bolt sent the Jamaica Observer this aerial photo finish of the race, arguing that: “It is a foot race and as Usain's foot was first over the finish line he should have been named the winner.”



Officially, the race was won by Justin Gatlin of the United States, ahead of his US teammate Christian Coleman, with Usain Bolt finishing third.



“Yes, Gatlin's torso was over the line first but this is a foot race, so the first foot over should be the winner,” the fan insisted. The verdict is yours.