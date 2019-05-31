Shower Man's killing stuns Swallowfield

AS news broke on Tuesday about the death of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga, a Jamaica Observer team travelled to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) headquarters on Belmont Road in New Kingston seeking reactions.

Among those who spoke to our news team was 57-year-old Anthony Laoe, better known as “Shower Man”, a groundsman and gatekeeper at the facility.

Less than 24 hours later, Laoe was dead, the latest victim of a bloody gang feud which has been taking place in the St Andrew south-east community of Swallowfield.

Laoe was fatally shot on Old Hope Road in the community.

The police reported that about 1:00 pm Laoe was at a cookshop when he was pounced on by men travelling on a motorcycle. One of the men opened fire, hitting him before escaping in the area. The police were summoned and Laoe was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The killing has sparked increased fear in the community which has been on edge for months as gangsters have engaged in a deadly battle which has left at least eight people dead and several others nursing gunshot wounds.

In the aftermath of the killing of Laoe, politicians on both sides of the divide in the constituency condemned the cowardly act of the killers.

It was noted that although he was a staunch supporter of the JLP, Shower Man was not tribal and he treated his political rivals with respect, understanding and love.