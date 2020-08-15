Signed, sealed, delivered

Members of the Customs Brokers and Freight Forwarders Association of Jamaica (CBFFAJ) recently rallied to support their colleague custom broker Patrice Henry-Burford (second right) to access urgent medical care in the United States.

The new CBFFAJ President Clive W Coke, who was unanimously elected on a platform of 'leaving no member behind', had high praise for the membership of the 55-year-old trade body, as he signed the symbolic cheque and made the presentation to Henry-Burford.

Looking on at left is outgoing president, Mitzie Gordon Burke-Green, and at right, the new CBFFAJ Honorary Secretary Margaret Sharpe. Other members of the association sharing in the moment are (from second left) Mark King; Hazelyn Brown, vice-president; Marcia Bent, past president; and Dermott Morris, executive member.

(Photo: Aston Spaulding)