Silo Wellness expands mushroom efforts in Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — On the heels of a recent announcement communicating its successful raising of CAD$4.9 million, Silo Wellness will host its first wellness retreat at Coral Cove resort, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, February 16.

Silo Wellness operates psychedelic retreats in both Jamaica and Oregon, USA, as part of a business offering that includes mushroom cultivation in Jamaica as well as a patent-pending nasal spray that has been lauded for its potential to deliver metered-dosing for psilocybin, the active ingredient found within psychedelic mushrooms.

The company also offers functional (non-psychedelic) mushroom products via its e-commerce platform www.siloreboot.com. Functional mushrooms include Lion's Mane, Reiki, Chaga and a host of other species. Officials say that Jamaica is proving to be an attractive territory for psychedelic companies as it is one of the few countries in the world where psilocybin is legal.

There has been tremendous interest and subsequent investment in the scientific benefits of psychedelics and, in particular, psilocybin, one official has suggested.

As an early mover in the psychedelics industry and creators of the patent-pending psilocybin nasal spray in Jamaica, Silo Wellness has been steadily scaling its mushroom and truffle cultivation operations on the island. The mission of Silo Wellness is to improve health and wellness by developing and introducing psychedelics to reduce trauma and increase performance by destigmatising the active compounds in psychedelics and innovating ease of administration and ingestion.

According to the company, Silo Wellness intends to introduce new, safe, and affordable alternatives to current medicines by facilitating entry into new and emerging markets where psychedelics are legal, by conducting ketamine and psilocybin wellness retreats vis-à-vis manufacturing and distributing functional mushrooms.

The retreat is designed to give each guest a transformational experience through the integration of psilocybin, meditation and educational sessions.

“Our retreats are designed to facilitate transformative and authentic experiences for our guests. We have assembled a knowledgeable and experienced team with a fundamental understanding of how to best guide guests through what can only be described as a powerful journey of self-realisation and personal discovery,” stated Douglas K Gordon, CEO of Silo Wellness. “Being able to capture and showcase the essence of Jamaica to ensure that we offer safe, professional and authentic experiences for our guests is paramount to the mission to grow our company responsibly and ethically.”

The retreat will be led by director of the Rastafari Indigenous Village, Edward “Firstman” Wray, with guest attendance from Dr Matthew Hicks, a naturopathic physician with experience in psychedelic therapy and integrative medical practices, as well as by psychotherapist Tal Sharabi, a licensed professional counsellor who has a wealth of experience with mindfulness and meditation practice.

Both Hicks and Sharabi oversee the Silo Wellness ketamine-assisted retreats based in Oregon. The Silo Wellness Jamaica Haven-Psilocybin Retreat promises to incorporate the cultural and spiritual aspects of Jamaica to allow guests to connect with nature and align their mind, body and soul.

The first Silo Wellness Jamaica Haven-Psilocybin Retreat lasts for six days and five nights, ending February 21, and is geared towards those looking for a unique wellness experience in a natural and serene setting within an authentic Jamaican experience.