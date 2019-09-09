Simpson Miller Foundation gives $6m to 62 grateful students

The Portia Simpson Miller Foundation's Board of Trustees recently handed over bursaries and scholarships to some 62 tertiary students at its annual award ceremony last Thursday at Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston.

These awards will broadly benefit students entering or continuing their studies at approved local institutions, studying programmes that will serve a wide cross section of the community when completed, the foundation said.

“The awardees were carefully considered and reviewed by the Grants Committee of the foundation's board of trustees led by Director Elon Beckford, and whose decisions were non-partisan and based solely on need, registration status in an institution of higher learning, and academic performance. The bursaries and scholarships provided are made possible by the fundraising efforts of the board of trustees, the generosity of private citizens who share a similar passion as the patron, the Most Hon Portia Simpson Miller, and a few private sector supporting organisations,” it said.

Recently appointed Chairman Dr Beverly Shirley, in her address read by fellow Director Makeda Ramgeet Baugh, thanked the various donors and supporters for their generosity in supporting the foundation to assist the recipients to realise their dreams. She also charged the recipients to take full advantage of their bursaries or scholarships, so that in the future, they too will be able to give back to others in the society who are less fortunate than themselves.

Former Prime Minister Simpson Miller, in her address, shared her elation of again being in a position to give back to those in real need and who can make a difference in and to the various communities from which they come. She made special mention of the privately funded scholarships, such as the Dr Cherise Francis-Windle scholarship; two Chris Issa scholarships; two William Mahfood scholarships; two Zien Issa scholarships; and one from the late Sameer Younis, who charitably continued his support before he passed.

The patron was equally appreciative of the scholarships donated from the following private sector entities: Amalgamated Distributors Ltd, Budget Supplies, Chemical & Construction International (1958) Ltd; Coldwell Banker Jamaica Realty; Miland Azan of Azan's Supercentre; Premix, and Tools Hardware Ltd.

“The grants awarded this year reflect the work of some exceptional folks and, to support their efforts, I urge the beneficiaries to make the best of the opportunities provided so as to encourage them and the donors to continue to support one of the most impactful areas of life that we all care about,” Simpson Miller said.

She also lauded the trustees for their continued volunteerism, and welcomed both the new Chairman DR Shirley and new Executive Director Ionie Wright.