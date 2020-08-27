Since economy may contract 9-10%, JLP focuses on recovery

A Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) projection for the Jamaican economy to contract by as much as 10 per cent this year has resulted in a seemingly frugal manifesto from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) as it seeks a new mandate from the electorate.

Speaking from the party's headquarters in St Andrew on Tuesday, campaign spokesperson Dr Nigel Clarke said as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 — sustained by a second spike in cases across the island — the JLP has centred its manifesto on recovery efforts.

“Given the economic impact of the health measures that we've had to impose to protect the lives of Jamaicans, the planning institute is forecasting that for this year we could have a contraction of nine or 10 per cent. It is for that reason that we centre our manifesto on recovery,” Clarke stated, a week before the September 3 General Election.

“We launch our manifesto in the context of the worst global health and economic crisis in our lifetime. We believe that the people of Jamaica want a Government that they can trust to deliver and lead Jamaica to a strong and quick recovery in the shortest possible time,” he added.

Clarke said the first aspect of the party's 10-point plan outlined in its manifesto is to maintain macroeconomic stability through the pandemic, as it seeks to “preserve the gains in the reduction of poverty that we have achieved”.

He said a next JLP Administration intends to implement a fiscal council, bring operational independence to the central bank, and provide greater protection against the financial and fiscal risk of natural disasters.

It is also the JLP's intention, the finance minister said, to provide financial and economic support to ensure that the country's recovery is fast and swift.

As a result, he said if returned to Government, grant support will be given to micro and community-based businesses amounting to $500 million through the Social Development Commission.

Additionally, Clarke said the JLP will provide $1.2 billion in grants to small tourism operators to ensure their productivity is maintained and that they can build back stronger.

Some $10 billion in loan guarantee support will be provided to micro, small and medium enterprises, he said, adding that the party will catalyse the emergence of a $20-billion public-private COVID equity fund to be managed by the private sector.

The JLP is proposing to strengthen the country's social safety net by expanding access to childcare for working parents.

This, Clarke said, will be done through subsidies to 28 day-care centres across the island, to provide access to working Jamaicans earning less than $1.5 million per year.

The JLP is also pitching “the most comprehensive reform of social security ever to be contemplated in Jamaica since the launch of the National Insurance Scheme”.

This, Clarke stated, will account for universal national insurance coverage, unemployment insurance, and the introduction of a social pension for the elderly without access to the National Insurance Scheme.

He said his party will be upgrading hospitals, laboratories and 110 health centres across Jamaica to ensure they can aid in the fight against COVID-19.

“Recovering stronger for our sixth element will ensure that we invest in education and we improve education outcomes. We will be allocating more resources as a proportion of the budget to early childhood education and to the National Parenting Support Commission,” Clarke noted.

He said, too, that the JLP, should it again form the Government, will abolish the shift system in public schools and eradicate the digital divide by providing 100,000 to students and teachers.

This is expected to increase the tablets in schools programme, he said.

He added that the JLP will also invest in six science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) schools, establish a performing arts secondary school, and reform the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB).

Interest on SLB loans is expected to be reduced by one per cent, moratorium on loans for students fresh out of university will be extended by 14 months, and the need for guarantors will be abolished for people in or transitioning from State care, the JLP is promising. Also, Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education students will require one guarantor.

The JLP said it will accelerate a digital agenda to increase the productivity and competitiveness of the society.

“Towards that end, we will implement policies that will ensure universal access and availability of broadband services, starting in rural areas. We will ensure that all town centres across Jamaica — urban and rural areas — are equipped with Wi-Fi that is free to access. We will provide tax credits for small and medium-size businesses who invest in e-commerce and online modules.

“We will accelerate the implementation of the National Identification System and we will bring public services online. All major public services that require applications will be accessible online...as we bring Government online in advancing the digital agenda,” said Clarke.

The next JLP Government, he shared, will support the central bank in the roll-out of a national digital payment platform to bring digital payments and the ability to transact to “all communities and all corners of Jamaica”, thereby increasing society's productivity.

The party is proposing legislation that provides financial consumer protection , requiring full disclosure on the part of financial institutions regarding the terms associated with accessing their products, fees involved, and giving the authorities the ability to apply sanctions, including fines or restitution, in the event of a breach of terms.

It said it will also improve the business environment and diversify the economy.

This, it said, will require the reform of Customs through repealing and replacing the Customs Act, the implementation of a Government of Jamaica land bank through which land accessible by way of investment of sale or lease is made available to Jamaicans, and the implementation of a national business portal through which all matters essential to Government services are available online for companies.

Additionally, Clarke said the JLP will mobilise private sector investment in public-private partnerships.

The JLP said it will oversee the construction of 70,000 housing units, 10,000 of which will be set aside for individuals 35 years and younger.