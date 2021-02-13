Sinclair fumes over plan to give NWA money from Parochial Revenue Fund

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James Municipal Corporation is calling on the Ministry of Local Government to review its recent decision on the usage of the Parochial Revenue Fund (PRF).

The PRF — monies allocated from property tax and motor vehicle registration — is a major source of funds for the sustenance of the municipal corporations across the island.

According to Senator Charles Sinclair, councillor for the Montego Bay North Eastern Division, a missive was sent out recently by the ministry to the councillors, advising them of it's decision to allocate these funds to the National Works Agency (NWA) for road repairs.

Senator Sinclair, who was speaking at the St James Municipal Corporation's monthly general meeting on Thursday, expressed his disapproval of this move by the ministry.

“I want the Ministry of Local Government to have an appropriate meeting with the St James Municipal Corporation, and all the other municipal corporations across Jamaica. I also want to show, in law, why I am not in agreement with this decision. In the Local Governance Act, 2016, Parochial Revenue Fund is a fund established under Section 13 (1) (a) specifically authorised to come to municipal corporations, in accordance with the provisions of Section 14 (1),” he said.

“Section 14 (1) of the Local Governance Act goes on to say: There shall be paid out of the parochial revenue fund to each municipal corporation, not later than the last day in each month in respect of amounts received by the fund as property tax and licence duties in the preceding month, an amount equivalent to 90 per cent of the amount paid into the fund in respect of property tax, paid in respect of property, in the relevant parish; 25 per cent of the amount paid into the fund in respect of the amount paid in the relevant parishes as licence duties on motor vehicles. I do not understand how anybody could ever dream of commandeering the Parochial Revenue Fund, it is not sitting well,” he argued.

He further noted that the National Works Agency has been absent from the monthly municipal corporation meetings for quite some time.

“When you look at the minutes of our meetings, whether it be council or committee meetings, the National Works Agency is absent. A representative of the National Works Agency hasn't been here in over a year or even longer than that,” said Senator Sinclair.

“I am asking them to review this, because if the National Works Agency gets it, they will not be able to do the work; they will subcontract it, then the contractor subcontracts it, and you get so many middlemen in the process of doing road repairs, so the money that reach the road is a lesser sum,” said Sinclair.

Senator Sinclair also described the NWA's current roadwork as poorly done, saying he believes the agency does not do enough to ensure there are proper roadways for motorists and other road users.

“The National Works Agency does not even repair the potholes or the work that is done by the National Water Commission. They leave them, and when you ask them why they're not being dealt with, you hear that they don't have any funds,” he said.

“I believe the municipal corporation should be responsible for road repairs and the National Works Agency for road construction,” said Senator Sinclair.

Deputy mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, also expressed his disapproval of the ministry's decision to allocate the PRF to the National Works Agency. Councillor Vernon said he is supporting the rest of the St James Municipal Corporation councillors' position on the matter.

“I would go further and even say that the monies received by the National Works Agency to do road maintenance within the parish should go to the municipal corporations. We know what is happening and can respond to these incidents. We have competent superintendents to carry out the works that need to be done within the parish, within the municipality and therefore, I want to support my colleague councillors' position for the ministry to review their position,” said the deputy mayor.