Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre gets portable ultrasound machine

OPERATIONS at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre have been boosted with the gift of a portable untrasound machine valued at $1.5 million.

The equipment and maintenance agreement, facilitated by the CHASE Fund, the Rotary Club of St Andrew North and PROVEN Investment limited, is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency with which patients with spinal cord injuries are diagnosed and assessed.

Chief medical officer at the centre, Dr Rory Dixon advised that approximately 4,400 patients are treated at the centre annually, some with spinal cord injuries. “These machines prevent patients from having to go externally to hospitals [and] pay for transportation, with two nurses to accompany them. The portable ultrasound machine improves the health of the kidneys of patients with spinal cord injury,” he said.

Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre provides rehabilitative health care for patients with physically altering body functions. It offers services such as: physiotherapy, prosthetics and orthodontic manufacturing, speech therapy, counselling and social support, and medical care.

Project manager of the CHASE Fund, Latoya Aquart-Foster said the agency was pleased to partner with both the Rotary Club of St Andrew North and PROVEN to provide the much-needed equipment to the rehhabilitation centre. “It will improve services to patients, and that is the drive behind much of the fund's initiatives,” she said.

Under its health portfolio the fund supports the improvement of health facilities and the acquisition of vital equipment, among other initiatives.

Lori Chuck, past president of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, explained that the club had supplied a portable suction machine and wheelchairs, with support from C&WJ Cooperative Credit Union, to the rehabilitation centre in 2019. “We are happy to be able to return to 'Sir John Golding' and do yet another meaningful project to the benefit of present and future patients,” she said.

Kecia Taylor, past director of service projects, added that this partnership allows the club to execute Rotary's vision of 'Service Above Self'.

And commenting on PROVEN's coverage of the cost for the five-year warranty, CEO of Proven Wealth Limited Johann Heaven said, “This forms a part of our corporate social response to back community development through meaningful partnership and support; and this goes towards enabling securing a vital piece of equipment that impacts and changes lives with ripple effects.”