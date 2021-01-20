Sir John Golding Road closed temporarily

SIR John Golding Road in St Andrew has been closed temporarily to facilitate the completion of works on safety features along a section of the roadway that was recently reinstated.

Works started at the weekend on the construction of a four-foot high concrete block wall to separate pedestrians from a gabion retaining structure designed to hold the road embankment, which failed in 2017 following a major flood. The gabion wall also stabilise a section of the banks of Hope River, and drops to a depth of 60 feet.

Motorists earlier last week started to once again use the road, which is a more direct route between the communities of August Town and Papine, but it had to be closed to facilitate completion of the work.

The roadway will remain closed for the next several days, during which motorists may use the alternative routes via Mona Road, Garden Boulevard and Hope Road when travelling between the affected communities.