Sir, why are you contributing to the brain drain?

Dear Mr Brown:

I read your articles and I am familiar with your work. However, I can't help but think that you are contributing to the brain drain of Jamaica. If all those who have resources leave Jamaica to live in Canada (or the US or England), then who will build the country?

– DB

Dear DB:

I appreciate your question and although I do not take offence to your observation, please allow me to state my position.

Brain in the Drain

The failure of educated Jamaicans who desire to emigrate to more developed nations is the worst possible scenario from my perspective. I describe that situation as 'brain in the drain,' which consists of formal education, knowledge, and skills that are wasted in an environment with scarce job prospects, in which limited extrinsic value as remuneration is rarely commensurate with qualifications. This situation has latent negative consequences that are arguably worse than the consequences of the migration of educated Jamaicans.

Jamaica does not have a macro-level infrastructure that is conducive to the accommodation of highly educated masses, as wages are drastically undermined, based on supply and demand for the labour force in a relatively small economic market. I state this fact as an observation, rather than a criticism.

In contrast, Canada provides living wages, low interest rates, quality public health care and education, amongst other benefits.

Brain gain

The migration of Jamaicans in this context can be the key to the nation's development and the realisation of human potential. Remittances and foreign direct investment, as well as other linkages, lead to the economic sustainability of the country. Jamaican migrants of all socio-economic levels make contributions in a multiplicity of ways to sustain the Jamaican economy. I refer to this as 'brain gain'. I believe that this is the best practical solution for nation-building of a developing nation in a globalised post-industrial economic climate.

Please visit JAMAICA2CANADA.COM for additional information on Canadian Permanent Residence programs, including Express Entry, The Study & Work program, Visas or Appeals, etc.

– Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM—a Canadian immigration & education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to