Six guns seized in lottery scam bust

SIX firearms, a quantity of drugs, and paraphernalia likened to the illicit lottery scam were seized by the police yesterday during a major police operation in Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Two men, including a suspected major player in the island's illicit drug trade and lottery scam, were arrested in the operation.

Jamaica Observer sources say between the hours of 8:00 am and 2:00 pm a special police team, acting on intelligence, raided a property in Whithorn believed to be occupied by a man involved in lottery scamming in Westmoreland and St James.

During the operation an AK 47 rifle, five pistols, almost 150 rounds of ammunition, 20 'lead sheets' used for lottery scamming, three cellular phones, a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine, and a large portion of US and Jamaica dollars in cash were seized.

The two men arrested are expected to be questioned in the presence of their lawyer.