Six hundred families on PATH get Christmas food hampers

NEW Fortress Energy Foundation (NFE), in response to the unprecedented level of need as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, is partnership with local NGO Food for the Poor Jamaica to deliver Christmas hampers to six hundred most vulnerable families registered on the Government's Programme of Advancement through Health and Education (PATH).

The energy company is hoping the gesture will bring the spirit of hope and holiday cheers to these families who have been severely dislocated during the pandemic.

Generously packed with a variety of food supplies and personal care items to last a family of four up to one month, the Christmas hampers are being distributed in communities where the energy provider operates its LNG plants. These include communities in and around Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine, the Port and Refinery Council in Hayes, Clarendon, and in Montego Bay, St James — with distributions taking place between Tuesday and yesterday.

“This holiday will be unlike anything any of us have experienced, and so we are very happy to be partnering with New Fortress Energy to bring the spirit of the season to these families. We know that they will be very happy to receive these generously packed hampers that will last them into the new year, allowing them to stretch their funds a little further in getting any other necessities that they might need for the holidays,” said Kivette Silvera, executive director at Food for the Poor.

Meanwhile, Verona Carter, vice-president at New Fortress Energy, said: “Giving back to our communities and helping those mostly in need are at the heart of who we are at New Fortress Energy. Especially during this holy holiday season of celebration and hope, we are proud to make a meaningful and impactful contribution to these most vulnerable families that will help bring joy and peace of mind for the holidays as we all look towards a brighter new year.”

Each hamper is packaged with food items including cooking oil, canned foods, dried foods such as rice, flour, cornmeal, peas and milk products as well as personal care items including toothpaste, bath soap, toilet paper, and rubbing alcohol. Each hamper will also include a chicken, a Christmas cake and a Mustard Seed designed Christmas card wishing the families a happy holiday from NFE.

In addition to the Christmas hampers, the LNG provider is also delivering toys to over 2,500 children across the three parishes, including three Children's Homes in St James — Robin's Nest, Blossom Gardens and the SOS Children's Village.

According to findings of a recent Inter-American Development Bank survey, nearly 60 per cent of low-income Jamaicans have reported that they or someone in their household have experienced some type of job loss since the coronavirus pandemic hit Jamaica in March.