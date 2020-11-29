Six Meadowbrook students get scholarships

SIX students of Meadowbrook High School were recently awarded scholarships to continue their educational journey and personal development.

The awards were handed out from two scholarships through the Meadowbrook High School Past Students Association (MHSPSA) and were disbursed to students who were excelling academically and in dire need of assistance because of their socio-economic situation.

Sharo-Ann Chisholm, president of the MHSPSA, said initially the plan was to award two scholarships named The President's Scholarship and the Mickolle Moulton Scholarship, but the candidates left an impression on the selection committee and a decision was made to increase the awards.

Khome Wood, grade 12 student at Meadowbrook High School and winner of The President's Scholarship valued at $60,000, said the scholarship meant a lot as it would have been the fruits of hard labour, which involved a lot of sweat of tears.

Wood plans to move on to sixth form and study law, but if it doesn't pan out where finances are concerned, she hopes to work, then go to school.

Kayley Burnett, who was named as a runner-up for The President's Scholarship, said the award helps to break down another monetary barrier and has lifted her self-esteem.

“It has made me realise I am worthy of something like this based on certain situations. Initially I was confused and happy. I thought the scholarship was for one person. I said this is good. Obviously something went well why they decided to give more than one person,” Burnett said, adding that she hopes to pursue a medical degree and one day give back to her school.

Kymani Downer, another runner-up for the President's Scholarship said it was an honour and great feeling to know he got an opportunity to press forward with his career and education goals.

“I am honoured to be a recipient and will continue to apply the same diligence to my work and hopefully give back one day as the past students association has given to me. It's a great feeling to know I got this opportunity,” he said.

Downer was also given a tablet by past student and police officer Noel Rhoomes to assist with his studies.

Rhoomes said he was motivated, as the police force celebrated police week and a general desire to give assistance to a student in need at his alma mater.

A scholarship valued at $50,000 and donated by past student Dr Paul Jennings – from proceeds of his book, Teacha or Nuh Teacha? Yes Teacha!: Meadowbrook High School's Baby Boomer Generation Reminisces on a Rich History­ – was also awarded in honour of Mickolle Moulton, a 17-year-old Meadowbrook High School student who was murdered in 2017 in Arnett Gardens.

It is the hope of the MHSPSA that with the continued sale of the book, the Mickolle Moutlon Scholarship will be kept alive.

The recipient, Dania Orgill said the scholarship will lessen the financial burden on her parents and give her a chance to actualise her goals.

“I am shocked I was picked and it means a lot to me. I never expected it. When I got the call, I told my mom and she started to scream and jump. My baby sister who is two started screaming and jumping as she too sensed the excitement. It took a good 30 minutes to sink in,” she said.

Orgill hopes to study psychology as she enjoys talking to her peers about their issues and mental health.

“Our mind helps us to function in society and if our mind is unstable that means society is unstable,” she said.

Jamila Henderson, one of the runner-ups for the Mickolle Moutlon scholarship said the scholarship will be a big help for her and her mother and she feels motivated to know that though she didn't win, she was still given assistance.

She admitted that she was initially disappointed, but introspection allowed her to be grateful nonetheless. She hopes to pursue a degree in political science at York University in Canada.

Chisholm, said the association awarded scholarships to students who evidently required financial assistance, displayed exceptionalism in academia and an admirable resilience despite their uniquely challenging circumstances.

“What we have done today was more than just an awards ceremony, it was an opportunity to honour the life of Mickolle Moulton. It was also an investment in the future generation of our society, a generation that has great potential, a potential which we desire to transform into success stories. In the midst of a global pandemic and worldwide digital transformation, it is imperative that we take aim at removing socio-economic barriers that are roadblocks to achieving success,” she said.

Chisholm added that the students will also benefit from mentorship and networking opportunities within the association, and the expectation is that they will maximise the opportunity to let their light so shine as per the school's motto, and upon completion of their intellectual pursuits, they will contribute meaningfully to their alma mater to continue a tradition of excellence.