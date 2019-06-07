Six pistols, ammo seized at MoBay wharf
MONTEGO BAY, St James — The police say they intercepted a barrel containing six pistols and a large quantity of assorted rounds at the Montego Bay Wharf yesterday afternoon.
The weapons were reportedly discovered about 3:30 pm, during an operation carried out by Jamaica Customs and the St James police.
The pistols include one Sig Sauer, two Glocks, and three Springfields.
No one was arrested in connection with the arms find.
The Freeport police are investigating.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy