Six pistols, ammo seized at MoBay wharf

MONTEGO BAY, St James — The police say they intercepted a barrel containing six pistols and a large quantity of assorted rounds at the Montego Bay Wharf yesterday afternoon.

The weapons were reportedly discovered about 3:30 pm, during an operation carried out by Jamaica Customs and the St James police.

The pistols include one Sig Sauer, two Glocks, and three Springfields.

No one was arrested in connection with the arms find.

The Freeport police are investigating.