Slain Excelsior vice-principal hailed as professional with a big heart

Excelsior High School Principal Deanroy Bromfield says the school community remains in mourning almost six days after the murder of Vice-Principal Colleen Walker.

The 54-year-old veteran educator was fatally shot at her house in Queensbury, St Andrew, last Thursday, and yesterday Bromfield, his voice breaking, told the Jamaica Observer that he has lost a professional colleague and personal friend.

“She was an integral part of the Excelsior community for 29 years. We came here as quiet young teachers. I came a little bit before her (1988), she came in 1991 and we grew together as professionals at Excelsior High School,” said Bromfield.

“She was vice-principal responsible for students and she was a human being with a big heart. She was a professional who worked far beyond what was required. I don't know that I can say more than that at this time,” added Bromfield.

The police are yet to determine a motive for the killing of the educator but preliminary probes have indicated that she may have been profiled and targeted.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest and charge of the perpetrators of this crime.

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has led the chorus of those condemning the killing, describing it as “wicked, barbaric, and heartless”.

While offering condolence to the family, Chang said “acts like these demonstrate the length at which these criminals will go to perpetrate violence against our most vulnerable, particularly our women”.

He declared that no resources will be spared to bring the killers to justice, as the Government continues to equip the police with the necessary tools and capabilities to tackle some of these challenges faced by society.

“I am confident that these criminals will be brought to justice,” said Chang.

— Arthur Hall