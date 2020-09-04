Slow polling but peaceful day in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — COVID-19 protocols were the order of the day at most polling stations visited by the Jamaica Observer yesterday in Manchester as there were mixed reports of the voting across the parish's four constituencies.

In Manchester Central, the day started off with electors complaining of a slow pace at some polling stations. “They need to move faster on the inside, so that people can vote and go home or go to work. This is foolishness to have to wait over an hour to vote, especially with COVID on the loose,” a frustrated voter told the Jamaica Observer outside the Caledonia Basic School, which housed a cluster of polling stations.

“Unu move little faster because mi nuh want nuh corona people come yah enuh!” a frustrated man shouted.

As the day progressed there were reports of improvement in the constituency which was being contested by the People's National Party's candidate Peter Bunting, the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda Crawford and independent candidate Rohan Chung.

In the Manchester Southern constituency, the day went smoothly for most electors with lines moving swiftly and people adhering to physical distancing.

“It was good. The process was very good inside. The line was not long, and the process went smoothly. Everybody fearful of COVID so the physical distancing was easily observed,” Eunice Griffith said outside the Newport community centre.

The seat was being contested by PNP candidate Michael Stewart and the JLP's Robert Chin.

In the afternoon there was a lower turnout of voters in sections of Manchester North Western which was contested by the PNP's Mikael Stewart and the JLP's Damion Young.

It was a similar sight in Manchester North Eastern which was contested by the JLP's Audley Shaw and the PNP's Donald Jackson.

Head of the Manchester police, Superintendent Gary Francis at the close of polls said there were no reports of any incidents in the parish.

“We have no issues all day. Our policing of the election went quite smooth throughout the day,” he said.