Small plane lands on Washington state road, shocking drivers
WASHINGTON, USA (AP) — Authorities say a small plane landed on a busy stretch of road in Washington state, stunning drivers but hurting no one.
The Washington State Patrol said the single-propeller KR2 aircraft landed Thursday on the street in the city of Parkland, south of Tacoma.
Trooper Johnna Batiste said the pilot was able to land during a break in traffic after a fuel system malfunction caused the plane to stall. Video showed it stopping just before an intersection.
Driver Dennis Diessner told Seattle TV station KOMO that the plane came so close to his car that he thought he could have reached out and touched it. He said he pulled over to make sure the pilot was OK.
Batiste says a trooper who was nearby helped the pilot push the plane into a parking lot.
