Smart street light programme to cut energy cost

MINISTER of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams says the smart street light programme will assist in reducing the country's energy cost as well as provide support in crime-fighting.

“We are making bold moves towards the smart street light programme in which we envision streetlights with the capability to dim when necessary, accommodate video surveillance and be metered, so that the taxpayers are not paying for street lights that are not functional,” she said.

Williams was speaking at the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) 2019 Private Equity and Infrastructure Development Conference, at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, she said that digital technologies are among the most important sources of growth for national economies.

“They change the way we work and communicate, while reshaping traditional industries and transforming the way we do business,” she pointed out.

Williams argued that the digital age is one of greater efficiency, change and innovation. “Our response and strategies are, therefore, integral to our progress, competitiveness and overall success in this new age,” she said.

The conference was aimed at highlighting the readiness and attractiveness of local investment opportunities. It was being held under the theme 'Delivering Economic Growth through Partnership: Private Sector Participation in Infrastructure Development'.