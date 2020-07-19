Smith pushes National Unemployment Insurance Scheme at KSAMC
A resolution urging the Government to establish a National Unemployment Insurance Scheme was approved at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Council meeting last Tuesday.
The resolution moved by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Councillor Duane Smith, (Chancery Hall Division) was seconded by JLP Councillor Andrew Harris of the Hughenden Division.
The resolution pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused the closure of hundreds of businesses in the island and the loss of thousands of jobs.
The crisis had also resulted in the Government of Jamaica having to”expend billions of dollars in social grants to employers, employees and the unemployed”, the resolution stated.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also predicted that the Jamaican economy “is expected to contract by overseer five per cent this fiscal year as a result of COVID-19,” it argued.
Smith, in seeking the support of the council for the resolution, said that similar to life and motor vehicle insurance; “we must provide employment insurance for Jamaicans in the event that the unpredictable is to be repeated. I believe as the local authority; the body closest to the people we must start the call and do whatever is in our power to advocate that the necessary studies are done to ensure that this vulnerability never befalls the citizens of Kingston again.”
The councillor argued for a collaborative approach between the Government and the private sector in the establishment of a scheme, as was the practice in some countries.
“It may complement severance payments or replace severance payments. Your Worship, that detail is for the technocrats and feasibility studies. My call is for the process to be started. Once we get the ball rolling; I believe goals will be scored,” Smith said.
Smith days before had written an opinion article in last Sunday's Observer citing the need for the Unemployment Insurance Scheme to deal with unforeseen events like COVID-19.
