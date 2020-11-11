Smooth start to pilot face-to-face classes in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Administrators at two schools in this south-central parish yesterday reported a favourable turnout of students for the Ministry of Education's pilot resumption of face-to-face classes.

Mile Gully Primary School Principal Heiley Salabie-Knight told the Jamaica Observer that students from grades five and six turned up for classes.

“Things have progressed smoothly. We have only two grades here today — grades five and six. Throughout the week we will add two more classes each day, so tomorrow we will have grades three and four. On Thursday, we will have grades one and two,” she said.

“We were basically ready as the Ministry of Health came and did their checks and gave the school a satisfactory rating, so we were authorised to open this week for the pilot reopening,” she added.

She disclosed that parents were consulted, and some are in support of the pilot at the north-western Manchester school.

“We have met some parents face-to-face who are in support of the reopening. We have tried to get rid of some of their fears by ensuring that classrooms are marked to have the physical distancing adhered to. We have installed our hand-wash stations, our physical distance marking on the ground as well as we have got additional furniture,” she stressed.

“We did not have the full complement of both classes, but the majority [came], and that is a good sign, so now we just need our other parents to buy in to let them know that their children are here and they are safe,” Salabie-Knight said. “They will not be left unsupervised. Everything that they do will be done in a controlled environment where they will be supervised at all times.”

When asked if there were challenges with online learning for the 191 students enrolled at the school, the principal said: “There is lack of connectivity and device incompatibility, especially where the Google Classroom is concerned, and hence, some of our students were left behind.” Additionally, some parents had challenges with mobile data.

“We tried to provide printed material to the students who do not have connectivity. There was still the challenge where they weren't actually engaged in the online classes, for example with discussions and to watch videos. They were left behind in that regard. Hence, we were excited about coming back face-to-face because at least it would give us the opportunity to engage all our students,” she stressed.

In a neighbouring section of Manchester, Devon Primary School Principal Nadine Nembhard-Foster disclosed that 12 of 30 students in grades five and six turned up for classes yesterday.

“So far, the pilot phase has been going on very well. We were prepared and so the fact that we put the necessary measures in place we are ready, and everything has been smooth sailing since morning,” she said.

Other students are expected to attend classes in sets of two grades per day.

“Tomorrow (today) we will have grades three and four. For the rest of the week we will have them come in two grades at a time,” Nembhard-Foster said.

With the majority of the students residing in the community, the children walk to school.

Nembhard-Foster said there are still mixed responses from parents on sending their children to school.

“In terms of parents it is mixed, but I can guarantee you that at the end of this week we will have total support, because our parents are confident with what they see here. It is evident that the children will be protected when they get here,” Nembhard-Foster said.

“There are some children who might not be here, because of underlying conditions. However, for those who would have come out under normal circumstances, the weather from last week would have somehow impacted them not being here today, but we are confident that as we phase them in, all of them will be on board,” Nembhard-Foster said.

She said the majority of students have Internet access, but online learning is limited.

“With the online classes we had 80 per cent of our students online. However, we are still confident that face-to-face is even better, so even though we had that 80 per cent online we [are] happy to be a part of the pilot phase, because we know there are some things that the face-to-face can do that the online will not be able to do,” she stressed.

“We would have been doing an exceptional job with the online just the same, because most of the students in the community have Wi-Fi access,” she added.